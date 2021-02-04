Maanvi Gagroo once wanted to correct her smile

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo has posted an experience on Instagram to encourage fans to be confident in one’s skin.

In a long post, Maanvi described how she once wanted to correct her smile but a dentist friend advised her against it.

“#LongPostAlert I remember going to my friend Mihir when he opened his new dental clinic for a cap/vineer replacement. In the process I enquired about ‘smile correction’ coz believe it or not, I’d always disliked my smile. I asked him if he could make it less gummy or do some sort of an orthodontic procedure to reduce my gums. He downright refused, ” Maanvi posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the result was something that left Maanvi happy.

“Not that he couldn’t do it, it was a common procedure, he said. But he insisted that my ‘gummy’ smile was my trademark, my uniqueness. That my ‘corrected’ smile would look like everybody else’s. He was also surprised to know that I was even considering it since he felt my smile was my best feature. We fought. Eventually, Mihir did replace the cap in my front tooth. He also aligned my lateral incisors to match my protruding canines. But most importantly, he made me fall in love with my smile again,” she wrote.

The actress will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc