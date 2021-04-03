Seerat Kapoor: Year has been a roller coaster ride

ADVERTISEMENT

Seerat Kapoor who made a mark in Telugu cinema with her roles in films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma” and, more recently, “Krishna And His Leela”, talks of unconditional positivity on her special day. Seerat celebrates her birthday today. She says the year has been a roller coaster of surprises despite the pandemic. Seerat Kapoor, makes her Bollywood debut in the Naseeruddin Shah-Tusshar Kapoor thriller “Maarich”

“This year has been a roller coaster of surprises. Every opportunity helped me learn and find my own origin. From work to people and relationships, each sphere encouraged me to broaden my horizon and see things from a fresh perspective,” revealed Seerat.

The birthday girl thanked her fans for all the support. “I am grateful for the unconditional love and positivity you have tirelessly blessed my way. With the strength of the right kind of support, I have been able to release and confront experiences feeling absolutely liberated, moments before I am born again! I thank my fans, the media, The South and The Bollywood Film industry for sharing with me memories of a lifetime! I hold them in my heart dearly,” says the actress.