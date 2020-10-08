Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Macaulay Culkin stays 'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Macaulay Culkin stays 'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask (Lead) 1
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has found a novel way to spread an important message related to Covid.

The 40-year-old actor tweeted a photo wearing a “Home Alone” mask, which brought back memories of the all-time blockbuster film series that made him a global star as a child actor in the nineties.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he captioned the photo, in which he poses wearing a mask with a print of his childhood self from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”, screaming and slapping his face.

Advtg.

The 1990 hit was followed by “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992), “Home Alone 3” (1997), “Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House” (2002), and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” (2012).

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVikrant Massey set to star in Hindi remake of Tamil thriller 'Maanagaram'
Next articleSalman Khan supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan campaign, gets trolled

Related Articles

News

Varun Dhawan's new picture is about 'all things lovely'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper...
Read more
News

Malaika Arora gives 'midweek blues' a stylish twist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post.In a new...
Read more
News

Zain Imam recalls being with Aftab Shivdasani night before the latter tested positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive.The two actors share...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks