Yaaneea Bharadwaj: Acting happened, never came with a plan to act

Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj who became a known face since her impactful performance in ‘Made In Heaven’, opens up on how she got interested in the field of acting, hence, coming into Bollywood.

Yaaneea shares, “My sister was studying in Mumbai so that is why I had come to just be with her, I never came with a plan to act at all. One day I was just sitting at Prithvi and enjoying the vibe there when a play director asked me if I wanted to act. I was still not too sure but then he introduced me to Salim Arif sir who was directing a play with new comers at the time and I got the role and that is how I got into theatre. So, my first play was at Prithvi theater then the second one happened at the NCPA and after a few plays I stopped doing theater because it can’t pay for you to live in an expensive city like Mumbai.”

She continues, “After that I started watching world cinema. Back in 2016 I didn’t have any OTT accounts so whenever I went to meet a producer, director, casting director anyone, I would ask them to give me whatever films of the world cinema they had. But trust me, no platform will have such an amazing collection of films from the world and you actually can’t find most of those films anywhere.”

Speaking further she said, “And it was world cinema that inspired me. When I watched very differently made cinema like the one-take film, Victoria or Seven Psychopaths and the character of Sybil in Head ON, all this is what inspired me. Specially slice of life cinema by Asghar Farhadi. So these amazing performances and different kinds of films inspired me to get into acting.”

She continues, “Had it not been for acting I would have definitely been in the field of astrophysics or something to do with science otherwise mountaineering. I have done a lot of treks, I have scaled mountains of the height upto 5600 metres also and it’s my dream to attempt for Everest atleast once even now. But as an actor, I am very happy to be working with a director like Vishal Furia and a self-made woman Nushrratt Bharuccha on the film, Chhorri after having done a great show like Excel Entertainment’s ‘Made In Heaven’ which gave me much needed exposure.”

The multi-talented actress is skilled in weapons like sword fighting and nunchaks, a talent which she also displayed in a commercial with Hrithik Roshan. She has 2 other un-announced projects lined up besides the feature film, Chhorrii.