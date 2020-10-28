Advtg.
Bollywood News

Madhavan: I am 50 and it feels people just want to give me love

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan is happy with the love he gets from fans on social media. He says he does not put up pictures that make him feel entitled, but he likes to put up things that make people happy.

Madhavan has a fan following of over 2.6 million on Instagram and enjoys a virtual family of over 2.7 million on Twitter.

“I feel very grateful. I don’t know what to say. It’s very humbling. I am 50-years-old and I will be 51 next June and it feels people just want to give me love. I try to form my social media and always spread positivity,” Madhavan told IANS.

He understands that the digital space has become dark and toxic.

“The world is like that — even if you put a picture of a small smiling baby, some negative comments will be there. So, if I can spread happiness whichever way I can (I will). I don’t put up a picture that makes me feel very entitled, but I like to put things that make people happy and they feel that he too has the same insecurities. I think it is the reciprocation of that positive attitude which makes people give me so much love,” he said.

Madhavan was recently seen in the digitally released thriller film “Nishabdham”. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Anjali, and Subbaraju along with Hollywood star Michael Madsen in a special role. The film released on Amazon Prime Video.

