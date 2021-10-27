Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ cleared with ‘A’ certificate

- Advertisement -

The makers of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film ‘India Lockdown’ are relieved after their visit to the revising committee as the film is passed with an ‘A’ certificate and minor changes now.

According to earlier reports, CBFC asking had asked for 12 audio visual cuts from a track of the film that involved a sex worker’s story.

The makers were unhappy as they thought, deleting few important scenes and changing the language would dilute the impact of the story.

Says a source, “Around 12-13 people from the revising committee saw the film. They not only loved the film, but also understood what Madhur was trying to convey through his stories. India Lockdown like his other films, is very close to reality and hence they were happy to pass the film with three minor changes. An intimate scene has been asked to reduce and there are two changes in the dialogues of the film.”

When asked Bhandarkar, he said, “I am glad that the members of the revising committee understood the context and took a rationale decision.”

The film, presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment, Pranav Jain, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada; stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab, Ayeesha Aiman and Sativik Bhatia in lead roles.