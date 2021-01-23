Bollywood News

Why did Madhur Bhandarkar choose lockdown as subject for new film

Madhur Bhandarkar observed many contrasting stories from friends, relatives & people around to choose lockdown as subject for new film

By Glamsham Editorial
Madhur Bhandarkar
Madhur Bhandarkar
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar goes on floor with his new film India Lockdown next week, and he says he wishes to travel with the film to various festivals and share the narrative on how our side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope amid last years lockdown.

“On one hand, there are people who, due to the pause in lives, got a chance to restore their hobbies, passion and personal relationships. On the other hand, in sections of society, the very basic stability has gone for a toss because of Covid-19. I am sure it is the scene globally. But I wish to travel with the film to various film festivals and share the narrative on how this side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope,” Bhandarkar told IANS.

“It is a strong, character-driven story, coming from different walks of life. Our audience will be able to relate to them, because all these characters are living with us, or maybe within us,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

India Lockdown features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.

On his urge to make a film on the subject of lockdown, he added, “We all have experienced something or the other that changed or shifted within us. Being an observant person, I felt the need of telling the story. Initially, when we faced lockdown, we did not understand the intensity of the situation. Eventually, with loss of lives, livelihood and the basic freedom of taking a walk outside, we changed as human beings. I have observed so many contrasting stories from friends, relatives and people around that I felt the need to telling the story.”

–ians, Arundhuti Banerjee

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz says childhood abuse confession used against him
Next articleMiqdaad Dohadwala, on being a stand-up comedian in Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
News

Tamannaah Bhatia: Empowered women, empower women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.
Read more
Sports

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked for a report from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, with huge bags, probably carrying the items required for the wedding rituals

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

Jio Studios Drishyam Films Suman Ghosh Aadhaar poster

Vineet Kumar Singh pens & sings a tribute song for Indian...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021