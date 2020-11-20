Advtg.
Bollywood News

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Director Madhur Bhandarkar has accused filmmaker Karan Johar of twisting the title of his upcoming film for an upcoming reality series the latter has produced. Bhandarkar has urged Johar to change his title.

Bhandarkar had announced “Bollywood Wives” in 2016 and the film project is under development. Johar, meanwhile, has announced a web series production, “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives”.

On Friday, Bhandarkar tweeted to say that he had already refused to part with the title to Apoorva Mehta of Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions.

Advtg.

“Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

In 2016, Bhandarkar had shared that he was planning to make a film on the lives of Bollywood wives. The National Award-winning filmmaker, known for showcasing real life issues through his films, had thanked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for helping him, in this context.

“A big thank you to @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for giving us, #BhandarkarEntertainment, the title Bollywood Wives,” Bhandarkar had posted on Twitter.

Advtg.

Meanwhile, Johar’s web series “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives” chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

Bhandarkar is best known for directing films such as “Chandni Bar”, “Page 3”, “Traffic Signal” and “Fashion”. However, his last Bollywood outings, “Calendar Girls” and “Indu Sarkar”, crashed at the box office.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBadshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make
Next articleWhen actor Yashpal Sharma earned Rs 18 a day

Related Articles

News

Anil Kapoor starts shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta.The film...
Read more
News

Farhan , Shibani find their happy place in Maldives

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) On Sunday, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau,actor Farhan Akhtar.In...
Read more
News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity all through Sunday following the demise of Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 1

Tara Sutaria and the 'sweetness of doing nothing'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media.Tara posted a picture on...
Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 2

Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial 'So Sicily' at 2 international film fests

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 2

Kajol wants to give Teacher of the Year award to Covid-19

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 2

When actor Yashpal Sharma earned Rs 18 a day

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 2

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar 2

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks