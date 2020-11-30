Madhuri Dixit celebrates 13 years of 'Aaja Nachle'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to celebrate her film, Aaja Nachle, which released 13 years ago on this day. The 2007 release had marked her return to acting after a break.

Celebrating the journey, Madhuri shared on Instagram: “Dance is something close to my heart and makes this film special.”

She also shared some unknown facts about her 2007 film.

“Did you know ‘Aaja Nachle’ title track was initially something else?,” Madhuri revealed in her post, adding: “The title song initially wasn’t ‘Aaja Nachle’. There was another song which was not working well and they changed it to Aaja Nachle.”

She added: “I’m glad they did. As it went on to become one of my most popular songs.”

Madhuri revealed that producer Aditya Chopra had flown to the US to narrate the film to her and get her on board.

The last fact she shared was that it was her second Yash Raj Films after Dil To Pagal Hai.

“It was my second film with Yashraj, the earlier one was Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997 directed by Yash Ji,” she concluded.

A few months ago during lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a pop singer with her single, Candle. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

