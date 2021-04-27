Madhuri Dixit gets her second Covid vax jab

Adv.

As Madhuri Dixit gets her second vaccine jab yesterday, she urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available. She post a pic of her getting the jab and captioned:

“Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you. 💉 #StayHomeStaySafe,” Madhuri Dixit seen seated and getting the second dose, in the pic.

Earlier this month, the actress had reacted to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave.

On the professional front, she is set to make her digital debut in the series “Finding Anamika”. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.