Madhuri Dixit-Javed Jaffrey reunite after a decade

With the current season of COLORS Dance Deewane in full swing, the dance action just keeps getting better. The contestants have amazed everyone with their power-packed performances, endless talent. And week after week after witnessing their deewangi for dance, even the judges and the guests couldn’t resist grooving.

This time, it was Madhuri Dixit who shook a leg with Javed Jaffrey and the performance was truly one to behold. The two have danced together years ago, and it was a pure moment of nostalgia seeing these two sharing the stage after so many years on the popular song from their 90s movie, 100 Days.

Along with their performances, the viewers also got to witness some amazing moments from the wild card entry contestants who have entered Dance Deewane to give the Top 8 a tough competition!