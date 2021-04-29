Madhuri Dixit launches online dance campaign to reduces mental stress

Adv.

On the occasion of World Dance Day today Madhuri Dixit Nene launched a new online dance campaign. The campaign aims at spreading positivity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“”Hi guys, hope you all are safe and sound. This seems like a Déjà vu right? Last year around the same time, we were all stuck indoors due to the pandemic. My heart goes out to everyone affected. But to keep the spirits high and to help you stay motivated from the safety of your homes, we at ‘Dance with Madhuri’ are back with #UnitedByDance. This world dance day I invite you all to join us for virtual workshops, interactions, masterclass from the world’s best choreographers and dance experts for absolutely free. Together let’s stay #UnitedByDance…” said Madhuri.

The video post is captioned, “UnitedByDance India and the world are in crisis. Now is the time to come together and support each other in all ways. Some of this is physical, some mental, and some soulful. Join us at @dancewithmadhuri & stay #UnitedByDance during these difficult times. It’s our humble initiative to spread positivity, happiness, and wellness through dance. There are free classes, live sessions & much more in store to engage your mind, body, and soul from the sanctity of your homes…”

Through the initiative, participants will get a chance to join Madhuri in dance, along with dancers and choreographers across the world, from countries including the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Mauritius, who are doing commendable work in their niche areas of dance.