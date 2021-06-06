Madhuri Dixit likes 'jamming' to unwind

Adv.

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene gave fans a glimpse into what helps her relax on weekends.

She shared a picture of herself with husband Sriram Nene on Sunday to give away her favorite pass time.

In the picture, Madhuri and Sriram seem to be enjoying a musical evening as Sriram played guitar.

She captioned the sweet picture uploaded on her Instagram as: “Jamming together. One of my favorite ways to unwind. #weekendvibes #sundaymood.”

Currently, Madhuri is gearing up to enter the OTT space with the thriller series “Finding Anamika”. She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.

