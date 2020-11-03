Advtg.
Bollywood News

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

By Glamsham Editorial
Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) It was a nostalgic Tuesday for actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as she looked back at her film Parinda, which released 31 years ago on this day.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film also starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar, and was India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars 1990.

“#31YearsOfParinda Playing ‘Paro’ in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it “The Most Powerful Film Ever Made”. I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special,” Madhuri tweeted.

Advtg.

The crime drama released on November 3, 1989, and it follows two brother who are caught on different sides of a gang war.

Recently, the actress had opened up on her 1997 release, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, opening up on the similarity between Pooja, her character in the romantic drama, and her. “#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH,” tweeted the actress tagging her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

A few months ago during lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a pop singer with her single, “Candle”. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWhat Alia Bhatt does when she has 'too much energy and no one to talk to'
Next articleSix players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020

Related Articles

IPL

Six players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) There were some concerns about certain Team India players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on...
Read more
News

Kumar Sanu reveals how Shaan took care of him during corona

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Kumar Sanu is all praise for fellow singer Shaan, saying the latter took care of him when he was battling...
Read more
News

Akshay, Kriti to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, in January next year.Shooting...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 2

Suhana Khan poses with dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh...
Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 3

Aditya Narayan to get married in December

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 4

Rishina Kandhari: Women are in no competition with anyone

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 5

Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Six players who hit the refresh button in IPL 2020

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories 6

Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks