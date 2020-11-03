Madhuri Dixit looks back at ‘Parinda’ memories

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) It was a nostalgic Tuesday for actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as she looked back at her film Parinda, which released 31 years ago on this day.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film also starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar, and was India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars 1990.

“#31YearsOfParinda Playing ‘Paro’ in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it “The Most Powerful Film Ever Made”. I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special,” Madhuri tweeted.

The crime drama released on November 3, 1989, and it follows two brother who are caught on different sides of a gang war.

Recently, the actress had opened up on her 1997 release, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, opening up on the similarity between Pooja, her character in the romantic drama, and her. “#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH,” tweeted the actress tagging her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

A few months ago during lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a pop singer with her single, “Candle”. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

