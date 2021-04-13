Madhuri Dixit Nene looks 'pretty in pink' in new photo-op

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene ups her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, in her new Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neck piece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun.

“Pretty in pink,” she wrote as caption.

The actress is set to make her digital debut in the series “Finding Anamika”. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing.

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

–IANS

