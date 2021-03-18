ADVERTISEMENT
Madhuri Dixit Nene: My baby is officially an adult

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to wish her son Arin on his birthday, on Wednesday.

She posted two pictures of her and Arin. The first one was an adorable throwback picture with baby Arin while the next one was a short video capturing a fun moment between the two.

She captioned the pictures as: “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you.”

Meanwhile, the actress is set to make her digital debut with the series “Finding Anamika”. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

–IANS

anj/vnc

Previous articlePankaj Tripathi: I adopt an acting style that is realistic, relatable
