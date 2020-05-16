Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.

By Glamsham Editorial
Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single
Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single
Advertisement

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.

But the lesser-known fact about the Dhak Dhak girl is she has always loved to sing. Recently, during the I for India Concert, Madhuri Dixit mesmerised the audience by crooning to the tunes of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Also read: Happy Birthday: Madhuri Dixit’s romantic dialogues that will make you fall in love with her

Advertisement

Taking her love for singing to the next level, Madhuri is all set to debut as a singer and has already released the teaser of her upcoming single ‘Candle’. On the occasion of her birthday, the queen of expressions opened up about her single.

Madhuri confessed, “Music and singing give me another medium to express myself and my art. During the current situation, it allowed me to pour out my feelings in a soothing sound and words that will provide hope and entertain.”

Advertisement

While the entire world is a fan of Madhuri’s impeccable dancing skills, looks like the Dhak Dhak girl is all set to make her fans fall in love with her singing as well.

Advertisement
Previous articleMy kids don’t believe I’m On Screen In Ramayan: Swwapnil Joshi
Next articlePulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘lockdown lessons’

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read more

Pulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

News Glamsham Editorial -
Pulkit Samrat is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry today. He portrays every role with ease and charm, completely transforming
Read more

Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.
Read more

My kids don’t believe I’m On Screen In Ramayan: Swwapnil Joshi

News Glamsham Editorial -
Swwapnil Joshi is ecstatic over the Mythological Re-Run wave as Uttar Ramayan tops the TRP charts!
Read more

Katy Perry ‘Daisies’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Daises by Katy Perry
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020