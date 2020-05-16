Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single

Advertisement

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.

But the lesser-known fact about the Dhak Dhak girl is she has always loved to sing. Recently, during the I for India Concert, Madhuri Dixit mesmerised the audience by crooning to the tunes of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Taking her love for singing to the next level, Madhuri is all set to debut as a singer and has already released the teaser of her upcoming single ‘Candle’. On the occasion of her birthday, the queen of expressions opened up about her single.

Madhuri confessed, “Music and singing give me another medium to express myself and my art. During the current situation, it allowed me to pour out my feelings in a soothing sound and words that will provide hope and entertain.”

While the entire world is a fan of Madhuri’s impeccable dancing skills, looks like the Dhak Dhak girl is all set to make her fans fall in love with her singing as well.