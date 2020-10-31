Advtg.
Bollywood News

Madhuri Dixit opens up on similarity between Dil Toh Pagal Hai role and her

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has opened up on the similarity between Pooja, the character she played in the 1997 romantic drama, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and her.

The film released 23 years ago on this day, and Madhuri took to her verified Twitter account to reminisce about her role.

“#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH,” tweeted the actress tagging her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

The actress also shared some stills from the film. Fans of Madhuri commented on her post, showering their love on the film and her character Pooja.

“A film that made us believe #someone #somewhere is made for us #23YearsOfDilToPagalHai,” commented a user.

“Congratulations to the team of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Lovely movie which makes us to believe in our dreams,” shared another user.

“The character of #Pooja has always been one of my most favourites. So many ways in which I can relate to the character. Here’s to one of my all time favourite from your movies #23YearsOfDilTohPagalHai Lots of Love!” wrote another user.

–IANS

abh/vnc

