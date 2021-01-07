Bollywood News

Madhuri Dixit shares her 'perfect start to 2021'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene began the new year amidst sea, breeze and sunset. In a new Instagram photo she posted on Thursday, Madhuri and her husband Sriram Nene are seen smiling for the lense with sea as a backdrop.

“Sea + Breeze + Sunset= Perfect start to #2021,” She captioned the photo.

Her husband tweeted a solo pic and wrote: “Love the vitamin Sea!”

On December 31, Madhuri had tweeted that she was “looking at the bright side with the hope for a better new year for all of us”.

Meanwhile, the actress had taken up her interest in music in a big way during lockdown last year. Apart from posting videos of her singing, she also released her first single titled “Candle”.

–IANS

