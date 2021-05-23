Madhuri Dixit singing debut ‘Candle’ completes one year

Adv.

Madhuri Dixit made her singing debut with ‘Candle’ and took everyone by surprise. The song was dedicated to frontline workers and spoke about hope.

At the first year anniversary of her singing debut, the diva took to social media and posted, ‘#CandleOfHope is still as relevant as last year when we released it.

‘Candle’ It’s a reminder that we will get through this, together. Grateful for your love & support for this passion project. I hope it strikes the chords of hope, faith & compassion with everyone #1YearOfCandle’

#CandleOfHope is still as relevant as last year when we released it🕯️ It's a reminder that we will get through this, together. Grateful for your love & support for this passion project. I hope it strikes the chords of hope, faith & compassion with everyone ❤️🙏#1YearOfCandle pic.twitter.com/cxSI3PmLy4 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 23, 2021