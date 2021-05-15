Adv.
BollywoodNews

Madhuri Dixit's 54th birthday: Husband Shriram Nene pens a note with throwback pic

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Husband Shriram Nene posted a special message for his star wife Madhuri Dixit Nene birthday on Saturday, along with a throwback picture.

“Happy Birthday to my soulmate, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much love and many happy returns of the day,” he wrote on his verified Instagram page, drneneofficial, and tagged it with #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit and #DrNene.

The throwback image he posted with the note was a photo of the couple clicked on October 16, 1999. The couple got married a day later, on October 17 that year.

Madhuri and Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

–IANS

vnc/vnc

