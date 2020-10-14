Advtg.
Bollywood News

Madhurima Tuli explores her artistic side

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Madhurima Tuli says lockdown gave her time to reignite her love for painting. She took up the hobby once again, and she is going all out to learn more about the art form.

“I used to paint a lot back in school. I didn’t get the time ever since I started acting at a very young age. But painting always drew me,” said Madhurima.

She carries her passion for art wherever she goes. “If I travel to any place, I spend hours watching paintings or some form of art,” she pointed out.

For Madhurima, the break from work over the last few months was a boon, in ths context. “Now that we have time, I thought I should rekindle my love for painting. I am loving this ever more. I don’t think I will stop painting ever now and I am trying to learn as much as I can,” said the former “Bigg Boss” contestant.

Madhurima was seen in a short film “Pasta”. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India. She also featured in web show “Avrodh: The Siege Within”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Madhurima Tuli explores her artistic side

