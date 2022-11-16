Madhurima Tuli on working with John Abraham in 'Tehran': He's a fantastic human being

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Madhurima Tuli talks about playing the wife of Bollywood star John Abraham in Arun Gopalan’s action-thriller ‘Tehran’.

The actress is known for her work in TV shows such as ‘Kasturi’, ‘Parichay’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Chandrakanta’ and she was also seen playing the role of Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar’s wife in the 2015 film ‘Baby’.

She said that it is indeed exciting for her to portray a star wife again in ‘Tehran’ after ‘Baby’.

“When I got ‘Baby’, I was really thrilled, I was happy and excited. In fact, I even got some offers that I myself refused. Now it’s a step in the industry again by playing this character. Waiting for more such good roles. As someone said: things should keep moving. Even if it is a small role, you never know when it could become huge. I felt that this looked like a great project.”

‘Tehran’ features John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The movie is going to be interesting for those who are inclined towards knowing about the Russian-Ukrainian war crisis that is going on.

When asked to describe her role in the movie she told IANS: “My role in the film is of a cop’s wife. It revolves around how the cop’s life is always in danger and he is out working while his wife stays with kids, spending time alone. That’s the bond they share where they are there for each other and she’s always under the fear that she might lose him any day but she still remains strong for the family.”

Talking about her experience working with her co-stars, John and Manushi, she said: “I have some wonderful memories with John Abraham. He’s a fantastic human being and I had a great time shooting with him. He’s fun to be on set with and he’s really hardworking and humble so it was really great to work with him. I’ll also be seen sharing screen space with Manushi and I would say that she’s a wonderful person and a very nice and kind human. We didn’t have many scenes but whatever they were, it was fun working and interacting with her.”