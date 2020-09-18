Home Bollywood News

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra-starrer short film Pasta will release digitally on September 25. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India.

“‘Pasta’ is about how a small misunderstanding can ruin a healthy relationship. I was really kicked about the project and about being cast with Ssharad, as I really admire him as an actor. Our director Vibhuti and the entire team was an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Madhurima, former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant, about the film, to be released on Ullu app.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIleana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'
Next articleKriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

LATEST UPDATES

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks