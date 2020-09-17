Home Bollywood News

Madhuri’s family pitches in to help her

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses of her kitchen garden with fans on social media.

Madhuri, who gets help from husband Sriram Nene and their two sons in her gardening outings, wrote on Instagram: “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting.”

Along with the note, she posted a video showing how the whole family gets involved with their kitchen garden. She tagged the post #ExperiencesOverThings.

Advtg.

“Together we plant, together we see it grow,” Madhuri captioned the video.

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film “Kalank”, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During lockdown, she made her singing debut with an English song titled “Candle”. –IANS/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWhy does Maggie Wheeler have a distinct voice on ‘Friends’
Next articleKajol shares secret to her beautiful hair

Related Articles

News

Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Acclaimed feature film director, Mr. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’ said, “This film has a very pertinent message...
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata leave Mumbai, enroute life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, along with wife Maanayata, reportedly jetted off to Dubai on Wednesday.Taking to Instagram Stories, Maanayata posted a...
Read more
News

This is what Superstar Yash considers to be his biggest achievement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Forging his own path and making his way into the film industry, Indian superstar Yash has put in his heart and soul to achieve this stardom.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Madhuri's family pitches in to help her 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Madhuri's family pitches in to help her 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks