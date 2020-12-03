Bollywood News

Mads Mikkelsen opens up on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Actor Mads Mikkelsen has broken silence on replacing Hollywood star Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Mikkelsen was cast last month as the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald after Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign from the “Harry Potter” prequel franchise. The news came after Depp lost his libel lawsuit against a UK publication that alleged he was abusive towards his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

On how his take on the villainous character will be different from Depp’s, the “Hannibal” actor quipped: “Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then he got serious. “No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links (to the previous version of the character) and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved,” he told ew.com.

On bagging the role, which came about under such dramatic circumstances, Mikkelsen said: “Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice.”

“It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is expected to release on July 14, 2022.

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSanjana Sanghi is breakout star of IMDb for 2020
Next articlePriyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero'
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mads Mikkelsen opens up on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Mads Mikkelsen opens up on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Mads Mikkelsen opens up on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020