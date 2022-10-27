scorecardresearch
Mahat Raghavendra: Director Satramm Ramani ‘knew’ I was the perfect fit for ‘Double XL’

By Glamsham Bureau
Mahat Raghavendra and Sonakshi Sinha & Huma Qureshi in Double XL poster _ pics courtesy instagram

Mahat Raghavendra who is known for his Tamil films like ‘Manikantha’, ‘Jilla’ among others, is set for his Bollywood debut with ‘Double XL’ alongside Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Looking back, Mahat recalls how he landed the role within a few minutes of his first meeting with director Satramm Ramani.

“I was waiting in the room and I saw Satramm walk in. It was the first time we were seeing each other face to face. I got up to greet him and he immediately said ‘You’re Srikanth’ and I was like no, I’m Mahat Raghavendra. Satramm just laughed and said ‘No, no you’re perfect for playing Srikanth Srivardhan’. That’s how our first meeting went. I am grateful to the producers for giving me such a fantastic role as my Bollywood debut and Sonakshi, Huma and Zaheer were absolutely amazing to work along with! It has surely been an enriching experience,” Mahat said.

The incident shows Mahat Raghavendra was apt to play the character of Srikanth Srivardhan.

‘Double XL’ is releasing on November 4, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra. It is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn’t determine our ambitions.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

