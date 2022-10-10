Mahat Raghavendra talks about working in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’

South actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is known for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema will now be seen along with Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the film ‘Double XL’

Mahat, known for his movies such as ‘Mankatha’, ‘Backbench Student’, ‘Jilla’, talks about being part of the film and said: “I came down to Mumbai to meet the team. When I heard the film’s story, I knew I just had to be a part of it.”

On working with the entire cast of the film, Mahat added: “It was such a great experience working with everyone. This is something I shall always treasure. During the process, I’ve made some friends for life. I am really proud to be a part of a film like ‘Double XL’. Such stories are rare to find.”

The movie is all about two plus size women played by Sonakshi and Huma and it is an attempt to come out of the set parameters of beauty and break the stereotypes in the society.

Director Satram Ramani, who is known for movies such as ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Helmet’, and ‘Ready’ shares the reason for making Mahat part of the film and why he felt that he fits in the role.

“One of the important lead characters in the film hails from Chennai. We thought of taking a young actor from Chennai for the part. We saw some of Mahat’s work and felt he was best suited for the role. He’s an amazing actor and has done a fantastic job in the film,” he added.

‘Double XL’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. It also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

The film releases on November 4.