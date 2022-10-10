Mahat Raghavendra to make his Hindi debut in ‘Double XL’

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s starrer ‘Double XL’ is making waves since the launch of its teaser. Much on the heels of the film’s upcoming trailer, which will be unveiled soon, comes the news about another sensational young star who will be making his Hindi debut in the movie. Mahat Raghavendra, who is a much popular actor in both Tamil and Telugu films, will be seen in ‘Double XL’ as one of the film’s male protagonists (along with Zaheer Iqbal).

Mahat is a prominent name in the South with notable films like Mankatha, Backbench Student, Jilla and several others to his credit.

The film’s director, Satramm Ramani, says, “One of the important lead characters in the film hails from Chennai. We thought of taking a young actor from Chennai for the part. We saw some of Mahat’s work and felt he was best suited for the role. He’s an amazing actor and has done a fantastic job in the film.”

For Mahat, it was a pleasant surprise when he received a call from the Mumbai-based producers. The actor says, “I came down to Mumbai to meet the team. When I heard the film’s story, I knew I just had to be a part of it. It was such a great experience working with everyone. This is something I shall always treasure. During the process, I’ve made some friends for life. I am really proud to be a part of a film like Double XL. Such stories are rare to find.”

Mahat’s look and character in the film will be revealed in the film’s trailer, which will be out on the 12th of November 2022.

Double Excel is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz. The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema production. Double XL is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.

The film releases in theatres on November 04, 2022.