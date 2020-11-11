Advtg.
Bollywood News

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu feels it is a lot more difficult to hug his son now because he is growing up.

The actor on Wednesday shared a candid photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen hugging his son Gautam.

“It’s a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time,” captioned the actor using the hashtags #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter.

Advtg.

Mahesh Babu is currently travelling in an undisclosed location along with his wife Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata’s sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has also joined the family on the trip.

The actor is preparing to start shoot for his film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”. He has also produced the upcoming film “Major”, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePak actor Bilal Abbas Khan: Wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj
Next articleJuhi Chawla distressed about rising plastic pollution
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 1

Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.Taapsee posted a...
Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 2

Hugh Grant says he has suffered from Covid-19

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 3

Sonakshi makes a style statement in 'retrospection'

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 3

Rakul Preet takes up a challenge to make the world a...

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 5

Amir, Malik, Shafiq excluded from Pak squad for NZ tour

Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now 6

Hema Malini's Diwali special with daughter Esha, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks