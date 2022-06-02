Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is now available for PPV

- Advertisement -

After releasing popular films like KGF Chapter 2 and Runway 34, Amazon Prime Video today announced the release of another blockbuster movie – superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Even before Parasuram Petla’s directorial wraps up its theatrical run, the makers have decided to start streaming the movie for the OTT users.

Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter’s father, an MP and industrialist. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles. Released in May 2022, the film set the box office ablaze and was appreciated for its performances and entertainment value.

Commenting on the film’s digital release through Early Access Rentals on Prime Video, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

Adding further, Keerthy Suresh said, “Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies. I am certain that the digital release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video will give viewers across the country, who may have missed watching the movie in theatres, a chance to engage with a story that is local, relatable and highly entertaining.”

However, the user has to pay Rs 199 for the time being, until the makers announce the OTT release date for all the subscribers.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, was released in theatres on May 12, and was a box office success.

The film has music by SS Thaman. With whopping collections at the box office, the movie stood as one of the biggest blockbusters for Mahesh Babu and his team.

This super hit film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus, also stars Nadiya, Samuthirakani, Naga Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and others.