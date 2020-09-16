Home Bollywood News

Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in ‘Taxi No. 24’

By Glamsham Editorial
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in Taxi No. 24, a digital film shot in large-short format. The film also features Jagjeet Sandhu, last seen in the web series Paataal Lok, and actress Anangsha Biswas, who made a mark in the web shows, Mirzapur and Hostages.

Directed by Saumitra Singh, “Taxi No. 24” is a suspense thriller.

“As a director, when you get fast paced stories that surprise, you want to tell such stories as soon as possible. My motive is to showcase how life often offers unwelcome surprises,” said Singh.

Advtg.

The film also features Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles, and is written by Abhiraj Sharma. –IANS/iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHayley Atwell is a ‘maple syrup’ fan!
Next articlePurab Kohli reveals why he signed conspiracy thriller ‘London Confidential’

Related Articles

News

Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu to star in Taxi No. 24 as leads, first look out now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu to star in Taxi No. 24 as leads, first look out now. Check out the photo below
Read more
News

Mahesh Manjrekar draws inspiration from his personal life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Portraying a character that is unlike you is not easy. It needs to look effortless, yet convincing and actors often turn to a muse to perfect their part.
Read more
News

MX Player is coming up with an Original series ‘Pawan and Pooja’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Show Synopsis - Love, over the years has been defined as an emotion that brings out the best in people, the very thought of the person you love will bring a smile to your face, butterflies in your stomach
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks