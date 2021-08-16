Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘White’ dream gets green signalled

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa come together for Mahesh Manjrerkar’s WHITE. Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa proudly announce the film on Mahesh Manjrekar’s 63rd Birthday. After Astitva, WHITE will be the second woman oriented film by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The film will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez. The makers are aiming to release the film on Dussehra 2022.

Producer Sandeep Singh, Legend Global Studio Shared, “The distance between dreams and reality is action. I took one today by joining the hands with Mahesh. I never stop dreaming and neither does Mahesh. Happy to be a part of his dream and journey.”

Producer Raaj Shandaliyaa, Thinkink Picturez shared, “Sandeep and I have always been looking for an opportunity to create great cinema together and tell untold stories to the world. Today I feel extremely blessed that we are finally coming together along with visionary director Mr Mahesh Manjrekar. I was really taken aback when I heard the script and I am sure through this story people will see different colours of Mahesh in White.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar Shared, “I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can’t wait to begin giving White it’s true colour.”