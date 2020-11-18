Advtg.
Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion views

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Mahira Sharma, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, is on cloud nine as her music video, Lehanga, has received one billion views on YouTube.

The song, which had released in 2019, has been sung by Jass Manak, and has been a favourite at weddings and parties.

Jass took to his unverified Twitter account to share the news: “First Non Filmy Solo Song Male In India Lehanga Achieved 1 Billion Milestone On YouTube.”

Mahira, who has featured in a number of music videos, “feels unreal”.

“The amount of love ‘Lehanga’ is receiving even after a year of its release, is overwhelming. Crossing one billion views is a true honour. Jass Manak is a genius, but I am sure even he didn’t anticipate so much love,” she said.

Amidst the pandemic and the new normal, Mahira has featured in music videos with fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Paras Chhabra.

Talking about music videos, she had said she simply loves working in them. “I have always liked doing music videos. We can’t do much because of coronavirus. There are TV show offers also, but I don’t want to take risks. It’s all in Mumbai and shooting everyday. I am just waiting for this pandemic to get over,” the actress had said in an August interview.

–IANS

nn/vnc

