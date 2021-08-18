HomeBollywoodNews

Mahurat clap for Satyadev's work-in-progress 'Satyadev 25'

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Satyadev’s upcoming film with director V.V. Gopala Krishna was launched here on Wednesday. The film has been tentatively titled ‘SatyaDev25’

The ‘mahurat pooja’ took place with the ‘mahurat’ clap for the first scene.

Harish Shankar switched the camera on and directed the first shot. Dil Raju garu, Koratala Siva and financier M.R.V.S. Prasad handed the script to director Krishna.

Satyadev was recently seen on the screen with ‘Thimmarusu’, which was one of the first films to release on the big screen ever since the government allowed opening of theatres.

Besides this, the actor has ‘Godse’ and ‘Skylab’ scheduled for release soon. Satyadev will also make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’.

–IANS

