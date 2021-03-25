‘Major’ teaser launch in Mumbai postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of ‘Major’ have announced to postpone the teaser launch event that was scheduled for 28th March 2021 in Mumbai due to an unforeseen personal tragedy in the director’s family as well as considering the rising cases of COVID across the Nation. Earlier, marking the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers of the film announced the teaser with a short glimpse of Adivi Sesh amidst the burning Taj Hotel, Mumbai paying respect to the memories of the Martyr.

Taking to his social media, Adivi Sesh shared, “Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans 🙂 Will keep you updated

Reporting soon!

#MajorTheFilm”.

Considering the rising cases of Covid especially in Mumbai, the makers of Major have decided to postpone the teaser launch event, details of the same would be announced soon.

All set to release on 2nd July 2021, ‘Major’ stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj amongst others. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.