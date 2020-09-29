Makers of Big B-starrer 'AB Aani CD' to start shoot for new Marathi film (Ld)

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Marathi comedy, AB Aani CD, are all set to start shooting for their next project.

The Marathi language film is based on the bestselling novel “Chandramukhi” by Vishwas Patil.

Director Prasad Oak is on board to direct. Shooting of the film is slated to begin in November. The yet-to-be titled film has been produced under the banners of Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio Films by Akshay Bardapurkar and Piiyush Singh respectively.

“‘Chandramukhi’ is a perfect example of a content-driven piece that will move the audience. The film explores the realities of a spellbinding woman who finds herself on an unconventional path. We are excited to tell this story. At the same time, there is the huge responsibility to retain the authenticity of the bestseller by Vishwas Patil. We have a blend of talented filmmakers, musicians, and artistes who are known for their craft. This film has a promise to take Marathi cinema to newer heights,” the film’s co-producer Akshay Bardapurkar shared.

Added co-producer Piiyush Singh: “The audience is sensitive now more than ever, to meaningful content. We have all hands on deck and a great team on board to take this film to greater heights. We thrive to entertain our audience with content that brings meaning along with entertainment. Although we cannot talk much about the cast and the storyline at this point, we are certain that the audience will love this film.”

