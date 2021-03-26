ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Malaika Arora aces the art of balancing

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora showcased the art of balancing in her latest post on social media.

The 47-year-old posted three pictures on Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a basketball at ease, dressed in a grey sports bra paired with shorts.

“There’s a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!” Malaika captioned the image.

The dancing diva had recently given lessons on how to twerk on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, Malaika twerks to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

Malaika, who is reportedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor, keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media to stay connected with her fans.

–IANS

dc/smg/arm

Previous article
Next article
