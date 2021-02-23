Malaika Arora shares her 'daily shenanigans'

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans.
Malaika posted a clip on Instagram. In the video she is seen playing with a puppy. She dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun.
“My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco… she has my (can’t say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco),” Malaika wrote alongside the clip.
Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.
–IANS
dc/vnc
