ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Malaika Arora shares her 'daily shenanigans'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans. 

Malaika posted a clip on Instagram. In the video she is seen playing with a puppy. She dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun. 

“My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco… she has my (can’t say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco),” Malaika wrote alongside the clip. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms. 

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmazon Prime India chief records statement on ‘Tandav’
Next articleYami, Nimrat, Abhishek start 'Dasvi' shoot, share first look
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sanamacha, Vinka win gold at Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Budva (Montonegro), Feb 21 (IANS) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Vinka (60kg) won gold at the 30th Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament in Budva, Montonegro...
Read more
Sports

Adriatic Pear boxing: After Alfiya's opening gold, India eye more

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Asian junior champion Alfiya Pathan set the ball rolling the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament by winning the first...
Read more
Sports

World Test C'ship: India won't lose points due to Chennai pitch rating

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Neither Virat Kohli's Indian team nor billions of its followers globally have to worry about the ratings...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Big B's 'Chehre', co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi on Apr...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan with Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi, has been confirmed for theatrical release on April 30.Big B...

Yami, Nimrat, Abhishek start 'Dasvi' shoot, share first look

Sara Khan holidays at Maldives, says she needed a break

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' releasing on March 19

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey love' in Maldives

Kangana Ranaut now becomes a restaurateur in Manali

Kangana Ranaut now becomes a restaurateur, in Manali

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021