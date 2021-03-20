ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Malaika Arora shows how to twerk

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts.

In the clip, Malaika twerks on the Jason Derulo number “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

“Twerking my way into the weekend …… wiggle, wiggle …. let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos,” Malaika wrote as the caption.

The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo-sharing website.

Malaika keeps sharing snapshots of her personal and professional life on the digital platforms to keep fans and followers entertained.

–IANS

dc/vnc

