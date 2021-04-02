Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it. Malaika Arora posted a picture, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.

“I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile 👏👏👏) THANK YOU 🙏(and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine 💪),” Malaika wrote.