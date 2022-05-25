scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora wishes ‘heart of gold’ Karan Johar on his 50th birthday

Karan Johar has turned 50 on Wednesday, his closest friend Malaika Arora dedicated a video collage to the filmmaker, who she said has a "heart of gold."

By Glamsham Bureau
Malaika Arora with Karan Johar _ pic courtesy instagram
Malaika posted a video collage, which features Karan and the ‘Chaiyyan chaiyyan’ girl from various parties, shows and events. Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Happy 50th birthday to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold.”

Malaika’s close group of friends include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla including many others.

On the work front, Malaika is seen as a judge in the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’. While Karan currently awaits the release of his upcoming production ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among many others.

