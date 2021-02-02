ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

“Look to the left , to the right , centre …. jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??” Malaika captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

She tagged the image with “#myideaofcandid”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDanish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'
Next articleKajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

When Farah Khan had a retro dance with cousin Farhan Akhtar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday shared a throwback moment with actor and cousin Farhan Akhtar, where they are seen dancing...
Read more
News

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a picture of her girl gang. In the Instagram snapshot, the actress is...
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a picture as she reunited with her girl gang.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

Waluscha De Sousa

Karan Wahi, Waluscha De Sousa to host ‘Indian Pro Music League’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021