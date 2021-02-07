ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Malang turns one: Disha Patani recalls unleashing the 'madness'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Mohit Suri’s Malang released last year on this day, and actress Disha Patani, who made heads turn with her stunning screen presence and performance in the film, recalls unleashing the madness.

“It’s been one year to Malang already, time definitely flies! I have had a blast shooting this film, the message was to unleash the madness and we absolutely did. The film had a bit of everything from action, drama, romance and thrills,” Disha tells IANS.

Malang starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Disha, and had a couple of hummable songs. For Disha, her role of Sara has been among her strongest yet. She recalls the underwater sequences, and how she thoroughly enjoyed filming those shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My character demanded quite a bit physically but I am a water baby and I thoroughly enjoyed performing water sports so that was my favourite part of the whole shoot. ‘Humraah’ has become my favourite road trip song now. I couldn’t have asked for a better team than Mohit sir, Aditya, Anil sir and Kunal. They made the shoot experience worth it,” she said.

While Malang 2 is yet to be officially announced, producer Ankur Garg told IANS a while back that director Suri and producer Luv Ranjan were working on the sequel, with more details due to follow soon.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMovie channels face redundancy (Column: B-Town)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Salman Khan: Music is one thing that will never die

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Superstar Salman Khan, brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League, says music is something that will continue to entertain the audience, no matter what.
Read more
News

Salman Khan: 'There are three films of mine that are ready for release'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan is all set to release his action drama Radhe in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The...
Read more
News

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Kunal Kemmu went down memory lane to recall his iconic character 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Traffic Signal
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Movie channels face redundancy (Column: B-Town)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY VINOD MIRANIThe advent of OTT platforms seems to have put paid to the era of television movie channels. The kind of movies telecast...

Mohit Daga: Entertainment industry is unpredictable

Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

'Broke' Cheryl Baker is selling her furniture

Actress Isha Talwar in Shilpa Rao's music video Roz roz

Shilpa Rao feels it’s tough to nurture love

Badshah: Kids are among the most difficult groups to impress

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021