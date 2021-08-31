Mahesh Narayanan to debut in Hindi with ‘Phantom Hospital’

- Advertisement -

Priti Shahani, Bollywood producer behind pathbreaking movies such as Talvar, Raazi and Badhaai Ho has announced a genre-bending new feature film in collaboration with Josy Joseph, the award-winning investigative journalist and author. Based on an unprecedented investigation into the Indian healthcare system, ‘Phantom Hospital’ will mark ace filmmaker Mahesh Narayan’s entry into the Hindi film industry.

The unusual dramatic thriller also marks the entry of Priti Shahani’s new production house ‘Tusk Tale Films’ in the market. Announcing the project, Priti said her new content house believes in harnessing the power of great stories, especially those rooted in reality and rigorous investigation. Phantom Hospital results from one such creative partnership between Tusk Tale Films and Josy Joseph’s company Confluence Media.

- Advertisement -

An unusual scandal in the healthcare sector has inspired Phantom Hospital. “All of us have been victims of it unknowingly and through this film we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality.” Priti said.

Priti Shahani, Founder and CEO of Tusk Tale Films said about her new content house and collaborating with Mahesh Narayanan and Josy Joseph, “At Tusk Tale Films, it is our endeavour to champion stories that are reflective of our times that are rich with emotions and have the ability to resonate with all. I am excited to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have travelled to a nationwide audience and is truly a visionary films maker and India’s finest Investigative journalist Josy Joseph. Together we aim to make an entertaining film that uncovers one of the most shocking scandals in our country.”

- Advertisement -

Josy Joseph, Founder of Confluence Media, said, “The strange thing about India is that it’s real stories are far more dramatic than any that a writer can imagine up, but those have not been harnessed enough for visual storytelling. I am confident that Phantom Hospital will be a pathbreaking movie that will showcase Mahesh’s mastery over the craft and Priti’s capability to see through challenging projects.”

On his Hindi Film debut, Mahesh Narayanan said, “I was instantly drawn to the story inspired from true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who as a producer, has consistently delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story. My films have received so much love from the Hindi audiences that I am truly looking forward to directing my first Hindi Feature.”

- Advertisement -

The Story and screenplay of Phantom Hospital is written by Akash Mohimen and Mahesh Narayanan.

With his latest film Malik, Mahesh Narayanan has become one of India’s most prolific modern filmmakers. With a nuanced eye for conflicts, characters and emotions, Mahesh’s films have provided unique perspectives on contemporary events through characters caught in their fulcrum, as their lives are sucked into cataclysmic events and emotions. His first directorial, Take-Off, is a story on the lives of Indian nurses stranded during the Iraq Invasion of 2014.

The film gave him global recognition and won multiple awards at National and International festivals. His second film ‘C U SOON’, an Amazon Original, has received much praise for its unique storytelling and craft. Mahesh has been part of over 50 films as a screenwriter, cinematographer, editor and director across different languages and is committed to stories of Social Relevance.

Josy Joseph is the only Indian to have won the country’s top journalism and non-fiction writing awards. His latest book, The Silent Coup, released last week, is setting publishing records by going into a reprint within a week of release. His first book, A Feast of Vultures, won the 2017 Crossword Book Award. In addition, Josy has been selected India’s best journalist by the Prem Bhatia Trust in 2010 and the Ramnath Goenka Foundation, run by the Indian Express group in 2013. He founded Confluence Media in 2019.