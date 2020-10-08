Malayalam star Anna Ben on her new music video

Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Malayalam actress Anna Ben says starring in a new music video of the pop-folk band When Chai Met Toast is special.

Titled “Kahaani” , the song is part of the new album of the Kochi-based band, which consists of Ashwin Gopakumar (vocals) and Achyuth Jaigopal (guitar and banjo), Palee Francis on keys and drummer Sailesh G Pai. Their upcoming album is titled “When We Feel Young”.

“For me, ‘Kahaani’ is special for so many reasons. I met the lovely people of WCMT back in 2017 coincidently the same night I met my best friend, Malavika. When Ashwin called me up for this video I was thrilled because this was my favourite song from their whole album,” said Anna.

Advtg.

“It has been beautifully penned by Ankur Tewari, with his simple but honest writing style. Then knowing that Malavika who is now the creative director of the band was going to direct the video with Ashwin made this even more special,” she added.

The video was shot in Calicut with a six-member crew.

“We shot the video for ‘Kahaani’ in the span of two days in a single location, changing it around for each sequence. We created a makeshift cafe, and shot half of the video inside a single room, which was actually our art director’s home in Calicut,” said When Chai Met Toast (WCMT) of the process behind shooting the video.

Advtg.

“Kahaani” is a love song for those who met the right person at the wrong time.

“The story revolves around a couple for whom things don’t work out as planned, though they thought they were meant for each other. It’s that instant hit of realising that the relationship won’t work, but accepting fate and acknowledging the beautiful moments shared together,” the band said.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc