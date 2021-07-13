Mallika Dua back on set

Adv.

Comedian-actress Mallika Dua shared the news that she is back to work after being in the hospital for a while. Mallika opened up saying, while in the hospital, she was afraid of never being able to return home.

“Back on set. Each morning I woke up in the hospital I wished for this day, for this life that I always took for granted. Every day I thought we would never ever escape the hospital, never see home again. Never see each other again. While some fears came true, others didn’t. For whatever it is worth,” Mallika wrote in an Instagram post.

“I realised something, all our petty issues, work anxiety, rivalry, chik chik, fomo etc are a sign of things being normal. Not being able to feel anything other than debilitating panic and fear is what isn’t. I will never judge myself for feeling anything that represents the life I live and not the absence of it. Hope our lives are always rich with minor inconveniences. I’d take those over the other stuff any day. Nothing is to be perceived a matter of life and death until it literally becomes one. My mama never skipped work. I won’t either,” she added.

Mallika’s mother Dr Padmavati Dua succumbed to Covid in the second week of June.

The comedian-actress, who is known for playing characters like Makeup Didi and Parlour Didi, recently asked for suggestions from netizens on how to battle long-term grief and trauma.

“One hour at a time, Ps: If you have any recommendations for grief support groups or books/shows/films that address long term grief and trauma , please tell didi. This too shall pass, na?” she recently asked in an Instagram post.