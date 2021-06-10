Malvika Raaj takes to dancing amid lockdown

Adv.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the young Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action film “Squad”. As shoots remain stalled owing to lockdown, she is utilising the time to hone her dancing skills.

“Dancing has made me happy ever since I was a kid. It’s been a long lockdown in different parts. I switch on YouTube and take to any of the dance sessions there. It’s a goldmine of content there. Dance helps build rhythm and synchronises our body other than being a great form of working out as well,” Malvika said.

She added: “I think it’s a great time to experiment with a dance routine and everyone should give it a try. The pandemic is not over yet. We should try and stay within the guidelines. Get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises.”

Malvika’s upcoming debut film “Squad” marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing. Seventy per cent of the film has been shot in Belarus.

The action film boasts of stunt co-ordinator Keir Beck of “Mad Max: Fury Road” fame. Beck is working on the film’s action sequences along with stunt crew from six countries and with 400 stuntmen.

–IANS

