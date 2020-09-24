Home Bollywood News

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Arjun Rampal home quarantined

By Glamsham Editorial
Arjun Rampal (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested Covid positive on the sets of upcoming courtroom drama, “Nail Polish”. Shooting of the film has been temporarily halted and the cast and crew including lead actor Arjun Rampal will be tested again for the virus.

Rampal took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday to share the news. The actor is currently under home quarantine.

“Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them,” he wrote.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, “Nail Polish” will premiere on Zee5. –IANS/abh/vnc/in

