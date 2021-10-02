HomeBollywoodNews

Manav Soneji opens up on his next show 'Dil-e-Couch'

By Glamsham Bureau
Manav Soneji opens up on his next show 'Dil-e-Couch'
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Manav Soneji, who was seen in the TV show ‘Kaatelal & Sons’ that recently went off air, will now be seen in a pivotal role in the web series ‘Dil-e-Couch.

Talking about the show, Manav says: “‘Dil-e-Couch’ is a comedy web series with a unique name. It’s a family drama-comedy. I can’t share many details about the project, but I’m sure it will be loved by everyone.”

- Advertisement -

Manav will be reuniting with ‘Kaatelal & Sons’ makers Megha Chakraborty and Sahil for ‘Dil-e-Couch’.

“Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull are the makers of ‘Dil-e-Couch’, and I am glad to work with them again. Thanks to Megha didi and Sahil bhai who have always been so supportive,” says Manav, who is known for his works in ‘Mere Sai’, ‘Akbar’, ‘Tedi Medhi Family’, ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hai’,’ AdhaFULL’, ‘Gumraah 5’ and many more.

- Advertisement -

Sharing about his role in the show, he reveals: “I am playing ‘Patkan’, who is a kind of ‘tapori’ and ‘mavalee’, but a comic one. The audience loved me as ‘Phitkari’ (in ‘Kaatelal & Sons’), but ‘Patkan’ is totally different and I am sure they will be surprised!”

He further adds: “It’s a light-hearted family comedy-drama. The audience will love it because all the characters in this show are very unique. We are super excited with this concept.”

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ila/arm

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTollywood's dream couple Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce separation
Next articleAvesh, Axar help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 129/8
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,943FansLike
44,271FollowersFollow
6,274FollowersFollow
57,518FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv